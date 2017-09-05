Start
Living
Wirelessly
Cut The Cord But Keep The Great Sound
Delivering high quality audio to you every day
XFYRO xS2
Perfect for those that travel or always on the go
Up to 50hrs battery | Bluetooth 5.0
Power Bank | Waterproof
XFYRO ARIA
Offering the highest wireless quality sound
Up to 32hrs battery | Bluetooth 5.0
CVC Noise Isolation | Waterproof
XFYRO ORION
Waterproof and wireless speaker
Up to 8hrs battery | Bluetooth 4.2 | Waterproof
Floating Technology
Crisp Mid-Highs and Crystal Clear Vocals
We create wireless waterproof audio tech
that generates full range of crisp sound.
With Bluetooth you can stream your favorite
high-quality audio without worrying about
tangling wires.
Built For Listeners On The Move
IP67 certified waterproof and sweat-proof
construction for consistent and reliable
performance in all workout conditions.
Battery Life
Avoid interruptions and increase productivity,
this is where xFyro got you covered.
Always evolving with the latest
wireless technology.
In The Press
“Over the years, xFyro XS2 and ARIA have become known for their stunning sound quality and attention to detail.
“xFyro does not just offer speaker and truly wireless earbuds, their expertise in design provide objects that transmit fascinating, optimal sound.
“xFyro ORION speaker is not only inspiring and endearing, but their craftsmanship, functionality, and durability are also second to none.
“xFyro is one of the top manufacturers of portable audio that has been making waves in the audio industry because of their high-quality tech, innovative design, and overall company impression.
“Over the years, xFyro XS2 and ARIA have become known for their stunning sound quality and attention to detail.
“xFyro does not just offer speaker and truly wireless earbuds, their expertise in design provide objects that transmit fascinating, optimal sound.
“xFyro ORION speaker is not only inspiring and endearing, but their craftsmanship, functionality, and durability are also second to none.
“xFyro is one of the top manufacturers of portable audio that has been making waves in the audio industry because of their high-quality tech, innovative design, and overall company impression.
Customer Reviews
“I am blown away by the quality. They look and feel very high-end. They are by far the nicest. Amazing sound quality, comfortable, and easy to use.”
- Charise M.
“These earbuds work perfect at the gym! They are waterproof and I have had no issues with sweat or rain. They are by far the most comfortable earbuds.”
- Julie K.
“These are perfect. Sleek, compact and in an awesome carrying case! I love the ease of syncing them. They are amazing at cancelling out noise."
- Hannah H.
“FREEDOM. That is what using these earbuds feel like. So happy to not be tied down by any wires anymore. It is such a liberating experience.”
- Sheri D.
Customer Reviews
“I am blown away by the quality. They look and feel very high-end. They are by far the nicest. Amazing sound quality, comfortable, and easy to use.”
- Charise M.
“These earbuds work perfect at the gym! They are waterproof and I have had no issues with sweat or rain. They are by far the most comfortable earbuds.”
- Julie K.
“These are perfect. Sleek, compact and in an awesome carrying case! I love the ease of syncing them. They are amazing at cancelling out noise."
- Hannah H.
“FREEDOM. That is what using these earbuds feel like. So happy to not be tied down by any wires anymore. It is such a liberating experience.”
- Sheri D.
30-Day Money-Back Guarantee
No questions asked, no strings attached.
Go ahead. Take the plunge. We're confident you'll love your xFyro.